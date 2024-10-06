Madhya Pradesh: Farmers To Get ₹3,900 Under Shri Anna Yojna For Each Hectare | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The cabinet meeting held at Singrampur village in Damoh district on Saturday gave its nod for Rani Durgawati Anna Protsahan Yojna.

According to the scheme, the farmers will be given an additional financial assistance of Rs 3,900 for each hectare.

The amount under the scheme will be transferred to the farmers’ accounts through DBT.

The area for millet production has been fixed at one lakh hectare. The cabinet also gave its nod for setting up Jain Commission consisting of chairman and two other members.

Chairman will be from Digambar Jain community for two years and from Shwetambar Jain community for two years.

The commission will work for education of the talented children of the Jain community, make arrangements for security of Jain saints during Chaturmas, and carry out government’s welfare schemes for the community.

The cabinet also approved setting up of Rani Durgawati museum in Jabalpur, which will be built in the midst of mountain ranges at Madan Mahal.

A sum of Rs 100 crore will be spent to build the museum on 100 acres.

A committee of ministers, headed by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, has been formed.

The committee consists of Prahlad Patel, Vijay Shah, Rakesh Singh and Dharmendra Lodhi.

The cabinet said academic uniformity should be brought in the nursing colleges functioning under the Medical Education Department and the Public health and Family Welfare Department after the merger of both departments.

For this, all the 428 posts approved for the autonomous nursing colleges will be administered under the service recruitment rules of the Public Health and Medical Education Department.

The cabinet principally took a decision on constructing an air strip in Damoh district.

The scheme for giving loan to farmers on zero per cent interest in the financial year 2024-25 will continue through cooperative banks.

35th battalion of SAF to be named after queen Durgavati

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said the 35th battalion of Special Armed Force (SAF) in Mandla will be named after queen Durgavati.

On the occasion of Vijaya Dashami, arms will be worshipped in the name of Queen Ahilya Bai, he said.

The government is going to complete one year, so every department should review its main work and prepare a vision document, he said.

Shakti Abhinandan Abhiyan is going on from October 2 to 11 across the state, he said, adding that special efforts are being made to increase investments in the state.

A road show will be organised in Hyderabad on October 16, he said, adding that there will be a mining conclave in Bhopal on October 17 and 18.

Likewise, Rewa Regional Industry Conclave will be held on October 23, he said.