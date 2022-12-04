Madhya Pradesh: Farmers getting good prices for cocoons at Malakhedi market

FP Photo |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The farmers are getting good prices for cocoon after a market has been set up the Malakhedi area of Narmadapuram, official sources said. The traders from the state and from outside the state are buying cocoon from the market, and there is enthusiasm among the farmers, because they are getting good prices, sources further said. The government opened a cocoon market on October 6 this year and farmers are selling their products from there. The highest price a farmer got for his cocoon was Rs 641 a kilogram. The state government is encouraging the cocoon farmers to increase their income. A large number of cocoon producers from Bankhedi and Gujarbada came to the Malakhedi market to sell their produce. Traders from Malda in West Bengal and Bengaluru and from Betul, Itarsi and Bankhedi came to Malakhedi to buy cocoons. The Silk Federation was selling cocoons and silk thread online. Traders from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and other states are buying cocoons from the market. The directorate of sericulture plans to open a market in Jabalpur, too, so that farmers from Narsinghpur, Shahdol, Mandla, Balaghat and other places may sell their produce in the local market. NCC Day celebrated in Springdale School Springdale Senior Secondary School has celebratedthe 75thyear of NCC Foundation Day.

Colonel Harpreet Singh, commanding officer 13th MP battalion and Subedar Major Jatashanker, were the chief guests. Principal of the school Mona Chatterjee welcomed the chief guest. Colonel Singh said that discipline is the key to success and that the water bodies, including the rivers, should be made pollution-free. The school principal administered NCC oath to all those who were present on the occasion. Director of the school Ashish Chatterjee told the students that he was an NCC cadet 35 years ago and discipline that he had learnt is still useful to him. The students of the school presented a cultural programme. The chief guests along with the school management and NCC cadets planted saplings on the school premises.