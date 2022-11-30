Madhya Pradesh: Eight-day NCC training camp concludes in Narmadapuram

FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): An 8-day annual training camp of the National Cadet corps (NCC), led by the 13th battalion of NCC, concluded at Narmada Mahavidyalaya (NMV College) of Narmadapuram on Wednesday, the college authorities said.

Deputy group commander, Colonel DK Singh inspected the camps. Colonel Singh also interacted with the NCC officers present in the camps and the NCC cadets gave him the guard of honour.

Thereafter, Colonel Singh took stock of all the activities ongoing at the camp and awarded certificates as well as medals to all the cadets who excelled in various competitions.

Chief guest Manju Singh was also Colonel Singh during the inspection.

After that, Colonel Singh addressed the cadets highlighting the importance of the “Right time, Right place and Right dress”. He also apprised them of the procedures to join the Indian army.

The NCC cadets were informed about the significance of health and hygiene, traffic rules and ways to curb cyber and other crimes.

There were 400 cadets at the camp.

Read Also Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh shooters bag 2 silver medals in 65th National Shooting Championship