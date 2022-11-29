Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh shooters bag 2 silver medals in 65th National Shooting Championship

Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy athletes won one silver medal in a team event and one silver in the individual trap event shotgun category |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): At the 65th National Shooting Shotgun Championship being held in New Delhi, Madhya Pradesh shooters won two silver medals in the trap shotgun event on Tuesday. The championship that began on November 20 will end on December 10.

Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy athletes won one silver medal in a team event and one silver in the individual trap event shotgun category. In the trap team event, Manisha Keer, Neeru and Pragati of MP won a silver medal. In the same event, the Delhi team won a gold medal, and the Haryana shooting team won bronze medal.

In the individual trap shotgun shooting event, academy's Manisha Keer won silver medal. Kiran from Haryana won a gold medal and Shreyanshi Singh from Bihar won a bronze medal.

About 35 shooters are participating from MP and they are from MP State Shooting Academy.