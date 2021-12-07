Madhya Pradesh: Farmer attempts suicide in Chhindwara

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): A farmer consumed poisonous substance in Chhindwara district collectorate premises on Tuesday after he was not allowed to meet the district collector.

The farmer identified as Naresh Pawar is undergoing treatment at a hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable.

According to reports, Pawar, 55, a resident of Mohkhed Tehsil, reached the district collectorate premises to file his plea before district collector during Jan Sunwai.

As Jan Sunwai was cancelled because of the model code of conduct, Pawar could not meet the district collector.

Sources said that he tried to meet the collector in his office, but he was not allowed. After which he consumed pesticide.

On getting information, a police team rushed to the spot and took Pawar to a hospital.

Pawar claimed that a piece of his land has illegally been transferred in the name of his neighbour. “I lodged complaints at the Tehsil office on many occasions but to no avail. I met the district collector during Jan Sunwai a few days ago, but no action was taken,” he said.

Tehsildar Ajay Bhusan Shukla said, “The condition of the farmer is stable. Our first priority is his health. We will redress his problems soon.”

