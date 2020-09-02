Madhya Pradesh: Farmer allegedly commits suicide suffering soybean crop loss due to incessant rainfall

Bhopal: A 60 -year old farmer in Sehore district committed suicide on Wednesday after suffering crop loss due to the incessant rain. Babulal (60) who had 8 to 10 acre of agricultural land, committed suicide by hanging himself from an Eucalyptus tree in his agriculture field on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. As per reports, his soybean crops got damaged in heavy rain in Udbela village under Mandi police station of Sehore district.

In night he went to field but did not return. In the morning, his body was found hanging in his field from a tree.

Earlier, PCC chief Kamal Nath had raised the issue that the farmers are committing suicide in home district of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan after soyabean crops damaged in heavy rain. Crops in 15 lakh hectare have been damaged in rain in Madhya Pradesh while CM Chauhan is only giving assurance to farmers after taking stock of damage instead of instant relief. There is need for instant relief to farmers in state, Congress leader added.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited various areas that were badly affected with heavy rains in Sehore, Hoshangabad, Dewas and other districts to take stock of damage of crops.

However, SDM Aditya Jain said, “Babulal was suffering from various diseases like piles, Appendix and other chronic diseases so he was frustrated, so he committed suicide. He was well off as he was having 8 to 10-acre agriculture land. He is survived by his wife and two children who also do agriculture. So prima facie looks, Babulal was not farmers of Below the Poverty Line (BPL) category. ”