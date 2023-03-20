Madhya Pradesh: Factory security guard sacked for alleged complaint against staffer

Representative Image

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A security guard of a factory was sacked on Monday when he objected to alleged rude behaviour of an employee, sources said. According to reports, the employee allegedly used to take money from the guard every month. Fed up with this, when he refused to give money, the employee concerned misbehaved with the guard. After the guard Gopal Thakur made a complaint to the higher authorities about the behaviour of the employee, he was sacked. The guard wrote a letter to the collector seeking his intervention in the matter.

Manager of the factory Navneet Gupta said after receiving the complaint from the guard, he ordered an inquiry. The members of the inquiry team went through the CCTV footage. There was no dispute. The security agency was taking money from Thakur. He never made any complaint about it, Gupta said. The factory transfers the guard’s salary to the bank every month, Gupta said.