 Madhya Pradesh: Factory security guard sacked for alleged complaint against staffer
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Factory security guard sacked for alleged complaint against staffer

Madhya Pradesh: Factory security guard sacked for alleged complaint against staffer

The guard wrote a letter to the collector seeking his intervention in the matter.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, March 20, 2023, 11:27 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A security guard of a factory was sacked on Monday when he objected to alleged rude behaviour of an employee, sources said. According to reports, the employee allegedly used to take money from the guard every month. Fed up with this, when he refused to give money, the employee concerned misbehaved with the guard. After the guard Gopal Thakur made a complaint to the higher authorities about the behaviour of the employee, he was sacked. The guard wrote a letter to the collector seeking his intervention in the matter.

Manager of the factory Navneet Gupta said after receiving the complaint from the guard, he ordered an inquiry. The members of the inquiry team went through the CCTV footage. There was no dispute. The security agency was taking money from Thakur. He never made any complaint about it, Gupta said. The factory transfers the guard’s salary to the bank every month, Gupta said.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Sehore collector, SP chair meeting with officials ahead of Chaitra Navratri
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Man dies, four injured as car turns turtle

Bhopal: Man dies, four injured as car turns turtle

Bhopal: They stand out despite all odds

Bhopal: They stand out despite all odds

Madhya Pradesh: Workshop organised in Jabalpur to hone policemen's investigation skills

Madhya Pradesh: Workshop organised in Jabalpur to hone policemen's investigation skills

Madhya Pradesh: Minister Singh to visit Khurai today to take stock of hailstorm-affected areas

Madhya Pradesh: Minister Singh to visit Khurai today to take stock of hailstorm-affected areas

Madhya Pradesh: One held, two booked for assaulting police constables in inebriated state

Madhya Pradesh: One held, two booked for assaulting police constables in inebriated state