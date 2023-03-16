Madhya Pradesh: Sehore collector, SP chair meeting with officials ahead of Chaitra Navratri

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector of Sehore, Praveen Singh and Superintendent of police (SP), Mayank Awasthi chaired a meeting with the officials in the Rehti town of the district on Thursday. The meeting was aimed at ensuring arrangements for all the devotees who are expected to turn up at the Salkanpur temple in Rehti on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri.

Collector Singh, in the meeting, issued instructions to all the officials present to ensure duly arrangements for parking, drinking water and hygiene in the town, He then instructed to install CCTV cameras at all the public places and main streets of the town and clamp down on vehicles running on gas.

Further in the instructions, Collector Singh directed the officials to deploy adequate number of officials and employees to ensure good management on the temple premises and keep mismanagement at bay. He also instructed that shops must be arranged properly in the fair to be held on the occasion.

SP Mayank Awasthi said that police personnel must be deployed in thick numbers at all public places and main locations of the town to ensure upkeep of law and order there. He said that the police personnel must also ensure smooth traffic flow during their duty. Chairman of Salkanpur temple committee, Mahesh Upadhyay, Assistant Superintendent of police (ASP) Geetesh Garg and SDM Radheshyam Baghel were also present.