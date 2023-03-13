Madhya Pradesh: Shopkeepers to demand 10% hike in rent instead of 15% in Sehore

Representative Image | PM

Seoni Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): Most of the shopping complexes in the city belong to the civic body. A few traders have taken shops through auction.

Nevertheless, the chairman of Nagar Palika and municipal officers held a meeting with these shop owners in Banapura and signed a new agreement.

The officials of the Nagar Palika told the shopkeepers that there would be new agreements and rents would be hiked. They also discussed the issues related to GST charges.

As each shopkeeper had a different opinion, they held a meeting at Agarwal Bhawan.

They decided to set up a team that would meet Nagar Palika chairman Ritesh Jain and discuss their six-point charter of demands with him.

Shopkeepers demanded that instead of a 15% hike in rent, it should be 10%.

The GST, taken from the tenants of shopping complex, should be merged with the actual rent of the shop.

They also demanded that the civic body should bear the charge for stamp duty papers for a new agreement.

