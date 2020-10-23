Madhya Pradesh: Ex-minister Jaivardhan Singh test corona positive

BHOPAL: Ex-minister Jaivardhan Singh tested corona positive on Friday. Singh tweeted stating those who came in contact should go for testing.

He is another politician to fall prey to Covid-19. Those who contracted the disease earlier included chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, ministers Vishwas Sarang, Arvind Bhadauria, Gopal Bhargava, Om Prakash Saklecha, Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary, ex-minister Tulsi Silawat, Ramkhilawan Patel.

Over 1,50,000 corona patients recovered from the disease in the state till Friday. So far, 1,50,678 patients have been cured. Gradually, positive and active cases are reducing in the state.

Madhya Pradesh continued to report below 1,000 cases for the second consecutive day on Friday. On Friday, it reported 953 positive cases with 13 deaths. Tally went to 1,65,294 and toll went to 2,855. The state reported 11,761 active cases. Positive rate is 3 percent in the state. About 343 samples have been rejected at time of testing. In all 31,087 samples were sent for the testing.

Thirteen districts like Niwari, Guna, Panna, Burhanpur, Umaria, Tikamgarh, Mandla, Sheopur, Alirajpur, Bhind, Datia, Jhabua, and Shivpuri either reported below five or five positive cases.

Major cities like Indore reported 251 positives taking its tally to 32,783 and toll to 668. Bhopal reported 175 positives taking its tally to 23,299 and toll to 463. Gwalior reported 12,026 positive cases so far with 37 new cases while Jabalpur reported 12,421 so far with 51 new cases in single day.