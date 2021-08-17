Madhya Pradesh: Events throughout year in honour of freedom fighters says Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said programmes would be organised throughout the year in honour of freedom fighters and martyrs in the freedom struggle as India’s ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ has started from Monday on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, as per a release. He said Amrit Mahotsav would be concluded on August 16, 2022 at ‘Samadhi sthal’ of Rani Avantibai.

The CM was addressing people after launching Rani Avanti Bai Yatra organized by Lodhi Lodha Samaj at Rani Avani Bai square.

As per the release, the journey will start from Avanti Bai square of Bhopal and will end at the ‘Samadhi’ site of Rani Avanti Bai in Balapur, Dindori.

CM said Rani Avanti Bai made the supreme sacrifice for freedom. She made significant contribution to the freedom struggle.

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 12:03 AM IST