Madhya Pradesh: Four held for loot, burglary in trains

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government railway police (GRP) Bhopal has arrested the four accused involved in loot and burglary in the trains, said the GRP officials, on Monday.

SP Hitesh Choudhary informed the media that when the police arrested wanted accused Sibbu Khan, a resident of Rajgarh. He disclosed the series of crime and the names of his accomplices- Sahil Khan, Kashiram Vishwakarma, and Pawan Ratohre. The gang used to target passengers in the train while they were asleep. They picked up handbags and mobiles. Police have recovered 12 mobile phones worth Rs 6.60 lakh and Rs 900 from them.

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 11:59 PM IST