Madhya Pradesh: Even as COVID-19 cases fall, experts wary of predicting a drop during upcoming winter season

BHOPAL: The current trend of reduction of COVID-19 cases is not not an indication of the virus' possible tendencies during the upcoming winter season. While experts had predicted that COVID-19 cases will increase in winter at present Madhya Pradesh is seeing a decline in cases. Doctors however have said that it is quite premature to predict whether the number of cases will continue to fall during the winter season.
Across the state, there has been a drop of about 1,000 when it comes to COVID-19 cases. While September 20 had seen around 2,500 positive cases, this has now come down to 1,400--1,500 positive cases, providing relief for the health department.
"It is a good sign that coronavirus cases are reducing, but it is quite premature to make comments about the reduction of COVID-19 cases in winter. It is a virus, so it frequently changes its stains. So it is difficult to make any prediction about virus tendency with respect to weather," explained Medical Superintendent of Hamidia Hospital Dr ID Chaurasia.
However most respiratory illnesses like SARS, influenza, etc show a seasonal variation, with cases spiking in winter months. Viruses tend to survive longer in a cold and dry climate. Low humidity promotes evaporation of viral particles and aerosol formations, which can increase the airborne spread of disease.
Lack of sunshine in winter also depletes Vitamin D levels, thereby decreasing immunity, makes people more susceptible to infections, including COVID-19, MS Hamidia added.
