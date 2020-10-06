Bhopal School of Social Sciences ranks 37th in Times B School Ranking

Bhopal: The Bhopal School of Social Sciences (BSSS) has been ranked 37th in India’s Leading B-School by Times for its BBA Programme.

The college has marked remarkable progress by jumping 11 places up in the ranking order from 48th position in 2019 for its exceptional teaching learning approach.

The Times B School Ranking conducts independent surveys of leading business schools and colleges in collaboration with Optimal Media Solutions with Market Xcel Data Matrix Pvt. Ltd for many years and is one of the most reliable surveys nationally. The survey was conducted to determine top-70 business schools in India based on the following parameters- teaching-learning, placements, student progression, research and publications, collaborations, linkages and MOUs, faculty progression, infrastructure, library, and e-resources, and many more for ranking by the group for ranking.

The Department of Management has taken many creative initiatives like enrolling students for Swayam Courses (HRD), for writing research papers, projects, case studies, conducting management development programs for the holistic development of students. It has continuously integrated theory with industrial exposure and practical learning to bridge the gap between academia and industry.