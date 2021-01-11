Madhya Pradesh: Ensure clearance to industrial units within 30 days, CM tells Dattigaon

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has asked the industrial policy and investment promotion minister Rajwardhan Singh Dattigaon to ensure that all clearances are given to new industrial units within 30 days.

Dattigaon called on CM at his residence on Monday. Industry minister held discussion on accelerating the process of clearance to increase efforts for investment growth in the state, fulfilling the goal of providing necessary permission in 30 days, development of Atal Progressway and Narmada Expressway in Chambal region apart from the North South East West Corridor.

The industrial policy minister also informed CM about conducting study for establishment of new industries and action taken in that direction. He also briefed him about conducting study tour to adopt the model of other states, working on Ease of Doing Business, Export Promotion, formulation of policy to make Madhya Pradesh lead as Air Cargo Hub, development of food processing related industries, increasing efforts to make such products available in the global market.

Chouhan said that some activities could not happen during the Corona period. Now efforts must be made to study the best practices being adopted in other states and try to adopt them in the state.