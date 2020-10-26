MP Bypolls: Industries will be set up in the Suwasara region

Suwasara: While addressing a general assembly meeting for Suwasara assembly by-elections, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that in 2018 elections BJP got a few seats but Congress also didn’t get a clear majority and somehow formed a government on false promises. However, it could not survive long. Honest MLAs of the Congress joined the BJP. They were now working for state’s development, which they were denied in Nath’s regime, he claimed.

Criticising the Congress, he said that the party didn’t waive farmers’ loan leaving them burdened by interest. “This issue would be resolved after the bypolls by my government,” he said. He further said, “At such an age, Nath should avoid passing indecent remarks on women.”

He further said that Dang would now work fearlessly for development. He said that industries would be established in Suwasara and 75% jobs would be provided to local youths. He further said that during Congress rule, Dang didn’t get a single paisa for development but BJP has spent crores for development. He urged the voters to vote for BJP.

Finance Minister Jagdish Deora, former minister Kailash Chawla, Ex- MLA Radheshyam Patidar and other BJP leaders addressed the gathering.

Media personnel were given space on the side of the stage, but CM Chouhan on arrival asked the authorities to make them sit in the vacant seats in front as he had nothing to fear.