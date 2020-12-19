Madhya Pradesh: Enjoy adventure activities at Ecological Oxygen Park in Bhopal on Sunday

Bhopal: Water & Land Management Institute (WALMI), Bhopal, has been organising ecological and adventure activities at its Ecological Oxygen Park every weekend.

Employees of State Bank of India, Yes Bank, Punjab National Bank and Nehru Yuva Kendra Bhopal along with their families will participate in the event on Sunday.

The event, Nature Gala Walmi Wala and Yahin Dhoop Yahin Chhanv will include wall climbing, trekking, games and Jungle Safari in e-rickshaw. Besides, participants will also enjoy horse and camel riding.

The aim of the event is to make people aware about the importance of environment and to give them an opportunity to enjoy adventure activities in the city. Those interested to join the event can register on the website www.mp.walmi.org.