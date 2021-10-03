Madhya Pradesh: Energy minister felicitates 30 Safai Mitras, bow down his head in front of them

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Energy Minister felicitated 30 Safai Mitras under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and Swachchh Bharat Mission in the community hall of Jan Mitra Kendra No 5, located at Kanch Mill Road, Gwalior on Sunday.

During this, energy minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar sat down with Safai Mitras on the floor and bowed down his head in front of them.

Tomar once again drew the attention of people with his different style of working. During the interaction with the Safai Mitras, the minister heard their problems and directed the corporation officials to resolve them over the phone.

The minister also addressed the public present in the program. He said that the Safai Mitras worked hard despite the season change whether it is chilly cold or scorching sunlight, they worked and made the city clean.

He showed his gratitude towards Safai Mitras and saluted them for their virtuous work. The energy minister also appealed to the residents of the city to put their garbage in the garbage cart only and contribute in making the city clean.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Four killed in two lightning strikes in Neemuch

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 07:32 PM IST