Madhya Pradesh education dept withdraws order restricting pvt schools to charge tuition fee only

BHOPAL : The School Education Department has withdrawn order restricting private schools to charge tuition fee only. This has paved way for private schools to charge full and increased fee, said parents body - Palak Mahasangh.

The school education department issued an order on Monday, which stated that the order issued on July 8, 2021, has been withdrawn. The school education department in that order had directed private schools to recover tuition fee only.

Association of Unaided Private School vice president Viniraj Modi said private schools can charge full fee now. “It was in Madhya Pradesh that private schools were charging tuition fee only. Private schools in other states have been recovering full fee. Now, in Madhya Pradesh, all the confusion related to fee has been cleared,” said Modi.

Modi said order has come after school education department was reprimanded by High Court during hearing on November 9. According to High Court order, private schools can charge only 85% fee for 2020-21 session. For academic session 2021-22, schools can charge full fees.

Madhya Pradesh Palak Mahasangh has criticised the order issued by school education department. “There is something cooking between private school operators and school education department,” said Prabodh Pandya, general secretary of Palak Mahasangh. “The order issued by department is contempt of court. We will move court against the order,” added Pandya.

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 10:39 PM IST