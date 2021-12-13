Madhya Pradesh: Ecotourism spots to be outsourced to increase revenue

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Forest department has prepared a plan to outsource the ecotourism spots across the state to increase revenue, said official of the department.

Pench Eco Jungle Camp, located in Seoni has been given to a private player after this decision. Talks are on for other ecotourism spots as well and details are being worked out.

“Forest department has made plans to outsource ecotourism camps to private players. The eco jungle camp in Seoni has been outsourced. Tenders will be floated inviting bidders engaged in adventure activities for other eco spots as well,” said principal secretary forest department, Ashok Barnwal.

There are over dozen properties at prime location with the forest department, which attract tourists in large numbers however forest department could not manage them in professional manner.

Forest minister Vijay Shah had also recently said that these properties will be outsourced to private players. Besides better management adventure activities will organized at these places that will increase the revenue for the department.

Ecotourism properties in MP

Samardha Eco Jungle Camp, Bhopal

Kerwa Eco Jungle Camp, Bhopal

Katothiya Eco Jungle Camp, Bhopal

Chambal Safari Eco Jungle Camp, Morena

Eco Jungle Camp Deori, Gwalior

Gandhi Sagar Abhyaran Eco Jungle Camp, Gandhi Sagar

Hinnota Eco Jungle Camp, Panna

Kheoni Eco Jungle Camp, Dewas

Kukru Eco Jungle Camp, Betul

Matkuli Eco Jungle Camp, Hoshangabad

Parsapani Eco Jungle Camp, Hoshangabad

Payli Eco Jungle Camp, Jabalpur

Raneh Falls Eco Jungle Camp, Khajuraho

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 12:29 AM IST