Madhya Pradesh: Ecotourism spots to be outsourced to increase revenue

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Forest department has prepared a plan to outsource the ecotourism spots across the state to increase revenue, said official of the department.
Pench Eco Jungle Camp, located in Seoni has been given to a private player after this decision. Talks are on for other ecotourism spots as well and details are being worked out.
“Forest department has made plans to outsource ecotourism camps to private players. The eco jungle camp in Seoni has been outsourced. Tenders will be floated inviting bidders engaged in adventure activities for other eco spots as well,” said principal secretary forest department, Ashok Barnwal.
There are over dozen properties at prime location with the forest department, which attract tourists in large numbers however forest department could not manage them in professional manner.
Forest minister Vijay Shah had also recently said that these properties will be outsourced to private players. Besides better management adventure activities will organized at these places that will increase the revenue for the department.
Ecotourism properties in MP
Samardha Eco Jungle Camp, Bhopal
Kerwa Eco Jungle Camp, Bhopal
Katothiya Eco Jungle Camp, Bhopal
Chambal Safari Eco Jungle Camp, Morena
Eco Jungle Camp Deori, Gwalior
Gandhi Sagar Abhyaran Eco Jungle Camp, Gandhi Sagar
Hinnota Eco Jungle Camp, Panna
Kheoni Eco Jungle Camp, Dewas
Kukru Eco Jungle Camp, Betul
Matkuli Eco Jungle Camp, Hoshangabad
Parsapani Eco Jungle Camp, Hoshangabad
Payli Eco Jungle Camp, Jabalpur
Raneh Falls Eco Jungle Camp, Khajuraho
ALSO READMadhya Pradesh: Mixed Martial Arts picks up steam in state, sports professionals, fighters hog...
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)