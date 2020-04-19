Madhya Pradesh: Economic activities to start from today, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

To give impetus to state economy, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday has announced that industrial activities, construction, agricultural activities and works under MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) will begin in corona-free districts.

However, all these activities will not be allowed in Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain districts as they have been declared corona hotspots.

“About half of the districts in state are free from coronavirus and industrial activities can start there. But all these industries need to follow guidelines issued by the central government like social distancing and wearing masks etc,” said the chief minister.

Chouhan also said that other works like construction activities, road construction and road repair, besides other agricultural activities and MNREGA works will start across the state in green districts. There are several districts where only a town or some small area is afflicted and declared as containment zone while large part of the district remains free from the pandemic. Economic activities could be carried out in such districts as well, he said.

“I am not in favour of online trading shops. Small retail shops will be opened in corona-free areas and outside containment zones,” he added. However, liquor shops will remain closed while ban on gutka sale will continue, the CM said.

Assuring farmers, Chouhan said that every grain of theirs will be procured and farmers do not need to worry. Several norms have been relaxed and farmers can sell their produce anywhere at their will- where they get right price- inside the mandi or outside.

He informed the farmers that numbers of procurement centres have been increased. “You should come to procurement centres only after receiving SMS so that social distancing could be maintained. Rs 3000 crore will be transferred to bank accounts of farmers from next week,” the chief minister said.

Chouhan said that labourers will remain confined in the districts and will be provided all facilities and will be allowed to work outside containment zones.

Liquor shops of state will remain closed till May 3. The government had earlier announced that the liquor shops will remain closed till April 20.

Government offices to open from today

Government offices will start functioning from Monday. It will start with some select offices in the beginning. All class one and two officials will remain present while staff from class three and four will be put on duty on rotation basis. Instructions have been given for sanitization of the offices besides following guidelines to maintain social distance and wear mask.