Madhya Pradesh: DON’T WORRY! You can get your second vaccine dose anywhere

BHOPAL: Doubts have been creeping into the minds of people whether they have to get their second dose at the same location as they got their first dose. The health department has clarified that this is not necessarily so. However, it is advised that they should receive both the doses at the same location so that their provider can ensure their getting the same vaccine type at the correct time. Additionally, second doses are automatically accounted for and sent to the location where the first shot was administered, so they are “guaranteed” their second shot at that location. Switching locations may delay the timing of their second shot appointment.

Now, beneficiaries need not be under any kind of tension about the location of the second dose. Even if they have received the first dose out of Bhopal in other districts, they can be administered the second dose in Bhopal on the basis of the certificate of the first dose. At the session site, details will be verified and matched before the second dose and, then, beneficiaries will be administered the second dose. They need not to go to the same district to get their second dose.

In fact, with numerous camps being organised for vaccination, there is doubt in the public mind whether the camps will be held at the time of the second dose and where they will have to go for the second dose.

‘No need to panic’

"There’s no need to be under tension about the second dose. On the basis of the certificate of the first dose, one can get the second dose anywhere. At the session site, doctors will match the details uploaded at the time of the first dose and the second dose will be administered accordingly. So, there’s no need to be unnecessarily worried or anxious about the location of the second dose. Even if one has receive the first shot outside Bhopal, he or she can be administered the second dose in the state capital," said Dr Santosh Shukla, state immunisation officer.