Madhya Pradesh: Doctor’s signature, seal and mobile number must on OPD prescriptions: Minister Sarang

Bhopal: Minister for medical education Vishwas Sarang has instructed doctors to put their signature, seal and mobile number on OPD prescription of patients so that it would be clear who has diagnosed the patients. The minister visited Hamidia Hospital for an inspection on Saturday.
The last time that the minister had visited Hamidia Hospital after the deaths of three corona patients following a power failure, he had instructed the authorities to streamline the system in the hospital.
Today, he instructed them to streamline the OPD, registration, blood bank and medicine distribution system in the hospital. He also instructed the authorities to construct a pathway for the patients so that they could easily seek out all the departments.
‘No abbreviations’
Sarang instructed the doctors to write the pattern of medicine intake (timing and frequency) clearly in Hindi on the prescriptions as common patients do not understand the abbreviations OD (once a day) and BD (twice a day) and so forth. Instead, the doctors should write morning, afternoon and evening to clarify the timings that each medicine has to be taken by the patients.
Pharmacists hauled up
Sarang instructed the authorities to take action against the in-charge pharmacists when he did not find sufficient medicines in stock. Similarly, he instructed them to withhold the payment to the agency looking after sanitation on the hospital premises. All the HoDs were supposed to ensure proper sanitation, the minister added.
Sarang also inspected the fire safety measures and instructed the authorities to maintain the water level in the water tank for smooth operation of the fire safety machines. He ordered repair of the water leakage from the water tank. He also expressed disappointment over parking at the blood bank. All prescriptions should be issued at the same place, the minister said, instructing the authorities to expand registration, building, washroom and drinking water facilities.