Madhya Pradesh: Doctor’s signature, seal and mobile number must on OPD prescriptions: Minister Sarang

Bhopal: Minister for medical education Vishwas Sarang has instructed doctors to put their signature, seal and mobile number on OPD prescription of patients so that it would be clear who has diagnosed the patients. The minister visited Hamidia Hospital for an inspection on Saturday.

The last time that the minister had visited Hamidia Hospital after the deaths of three corona patients following a power failure, he had instructed the authorities to streamline the system in the hospital.

Today, he instructed them to streamline the OPD, registration, blood bank and medicine distribution system in the hospital. He also instructed the authorities to construct a pathway for the patients so that they could easily seek out all the departments.

‘No abbreviations’

Sarang instructed the doctors to write the pattern of medicine intake (timing and frequency) clearly in Hindi on the prescriptions as common patients do not understand the abbreviations OD (once a day) and BD (twice a day) and so forth. Instead, the doctors should write morning, afternoon and evening to clarify the timings that each medicine has to be taken by the patients.