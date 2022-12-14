Madhya Pradesh: District marketing officer issued Show cause notice over irregularities in fertilizer distribution in Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Chhatarpur, Pratap Singh Chouhan has issued show cause notice to District marketing officer, RS Tiwari over irregularities in fertilizer distribution to the farmers of the district, the administrative officials said.

The officials added that action has been taken by the SDM after orders were issued by Chhatarpur collector Sandeep GR.

The issue came to light on Monday, when farmers had gathered in huge numbers to purchase fertilizers at the centre agricultural produce market at Satai town of Chhatarpur. Allegedly, the employees in charge of the fertilizer distribution did not cater to farmers’ demands despite huge stock of Urea available in the market.

The letter issued by the SDM to the district marketing officer, Tiwari, mentioned the aforesaid incident and sought explanation from him within three days. He was also warned of strict action, if no answer is received from his side within the stipulated time.

Talking to media, Brijlaal Sahu, a farmer, stated that he and other fellow farmers have been showing up at the fertilizer distribution centre from the past four days, but were unable to purchase fertilizers owing to irregularities.