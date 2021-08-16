e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Monday,August 16, 2021, 01:38 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Digvijaya Singh opts for torchlight to inspect flood-hit villages in the Gwalior-Chambal region

FP News Service

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): As the Gwalior-Chambal region was deluged and there was no light, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh inspected the villages with help of torch lights late Sunday night.

Singh

Singh is on his four days visit to flood affected district. On Sunday, he was in Datia district. He went to Kotra village late night and inspected the village on torch light, as there was no electricity supply.

He interacted with the flood victims and asked about the financial assistance and survey being done by the government.

The villagers alleged that the survey has been done but no financial was given, so far. "It is no more worth living here. We are left with nothing now," said the villagers.

Digvijay Singh promised them of all kind help and assured to convey their worry to the collector.

