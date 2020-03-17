Madhya Pradesh: Digvijaya Singh objections against Jyotiraditya Scindia over Rajya Sabha nomination rejected

BHOPAL: The returning officer on Tuesday rejected the objection filed by Congress candidates for Rajya Sabha Digvijaya Singh and Phool Singh Bariaya against nomination form of BJP candidate for Rajya Sabha Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sumer Singh Solanki.

The returning officer AP Singh had given time till Tuesday to fulfil the required papers till 11am to Scindia and Solanki. On Tuesday, the papers were submitted and the returning officer announced the nomination valid and rejected Congress party’s allegations.

Now, the contest on three posts will be held on March 26.

The MLAs of BJP, Congress, SP, BSP and Independent will cast votes to elect three Rajya Sabha members. According to polling situation from both the parties, one member each will have the privilege of first preference. From Congress, Digvijaya Singh and from BJP Scindia are first preference candidates. For the third seat, the MLAs will select either Baraiya or Solanki.