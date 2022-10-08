Madhya Pradesh: Diamonds found in Panna during rainy season to be auctioned on October 18

Representative Image |

More than a hundred diamonds, recovered from the shallow diamond mines of Panna district, will be sold through public auction to be conducted by Panna Collector. The auction will commence from October 18 at 9 am and will continue on subsequent days, aside from the gazetted holidays.

The diamonds will be open for inspection at 9 am to 11.30 am on every day of the auction, after which bidding will start. The diamonds to be put under auction hammer have value over Rs 2 crore.

At least five diamonds are of “Gem” quality and one of them weighs 11.88 carat. The weight of other Gem quality diamonds are: 6.29 carat, 5.70 carat, 4.26 carat, 4.20 carat and 5.29 carat, respectively.

At least five diamonds are of off colour quality and weigh 5.29 carat, 5.23 carat, 4.26 carat, 3.89 carat, 1.73 carat respectively. Recently a Noida based woman had also discovered a diamond of more than 9 carat and this diamond will be also placed in auction.

Besides, a large number of small and medium size diamonds weighing from a few cent to carat will be also kept for auction.

This year, Panna shallow mines have churned out more diamonds than any previous year. More particularly diamonds were found more during the monsoon season. Even diamond officers at the Panna diamond office are surprised to see so many diamonds found by so many people from shallow mines during the rainy season.

Few people were lucky enough to find diamonds lying in an open place. For instance, a poor tribal lady Genda Bai had gone to collect firewood in Panna district and there she found a good quality diamond whose base price is said to be around Rs 25 lakh.

In bidding, it may fetch even more than the base price. Likewise two youths have found a diamond lying on the Panna bypass area when they have gone for morning walk. Some lucky persons have found around or more than five diamonds as well.