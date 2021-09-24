Madhya Pradesh: Dial-100 marks its presence on social media

BHOPAL: Making emergency services more accessible, Dial-100 is now available on social media platforms like WhatsApp, twitter and facebook, said the officials, here on Friday.

Now anyone can make a distress call or complaint on WhatsApp number 7587600100, twitter handle -@Dial100_MP and facebook page-Dial100/112 MP.

The Dial-100 service has been running in the state since November 2015, the motive of the programme is to respond to the distress calls of the victims seeking police help.

In the state 1050 police stations are present and according to the programme every police station should have one First Response vehicle (FRV).

The ADG Sunil Kumar Jha informed Free Press that since the programme has launched the FRVs has reached 1.19 crore places and helped the needy people.

He further added that anyone can call on Dial-100 to get the police help, but now people are using social media to share their problems and for this WhatsApp, twitter and facebook have become better tools.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 08:34 PM IST