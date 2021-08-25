Madhya Pradesh: DGP rewards head constable for saving woman’s life

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Director General of Police Vivek Johri on Wednesday felicitated a police head constable, posted at state crime record bureau, for saving life of a woman from falling under a running train on July 9, 2021.

The brave act by Vinod Baghel saved a woman passenger Sunita on platform number 2 of Bhopal railway station. The DGP presented cash reward of Rs 25,000 to Baghel.

Sunita had slipped while trying to board Punjab Mail, which started to leave platform at 10 am on July 9, 2021.

Vinod who was at present there pulled out the woman with promptness without caring for his life. The alertness of policeman has been termed heroic after a video of him saving a passenger from falling under a moving train went viral. Posted on several social media mediums, the video won applause for bravery.

Several praised the prompt action taken by Baghel while some also condemned the passenger’s recklessness as railways always alert people not to board moving train and alight from it.

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 07:08 PM IST