Madhya Pradesh: Development matters, not friendship, former CM Digvijaya Singh on viral Modi-Yogi photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Former CM Digvijaya Singh, reacting on the viral photo of Modi-Yogi said that its the public good that matters not the friendship of political leaders.

"We don't care if we put our hands around our shoulders or around our waists, there should be development which has not happened. Inflation, crime has increased in the country, innocent people have been murdered.

There is displeasure among the public. The kind of government Modiji and Yogiji have run, we are sure that the public will not elect them again," said the Congress' senior leader.

"Priyanka ji is one-man-army. She is working so much for the people of Uttar Pradesh. The way Priyanka ji has given direction, she is getting the highest coverage in the media in entire Uttar Pradesh. Akhilesh Yadav kept sleeping in Lakhimpur Kheri and Priyanka ji reached. All this shows that the hard work which she is showing deserves congratulations."

On the question of the effect of controversial statements of Congress leaders in the UP elections, he said, "Why do you forget that Narendra Modi reaches Nawaz Sharif's house without calling; Was that correct?".

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 01:47 PM IST