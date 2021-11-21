Madhya Pradesh: Who will take responsibility for 700 martyred farmers, Digvijaya on repeal of farm laws

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Digvijaya Singh on Sunday lashed the BJP government saying that repealing the three farm laws was a great move but who will take responsibility for the 700 farmers who have been martyred.

Former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh, who reached Gwalior, said the people still do not believe as many people of BJP are saying that we will bring these laws back again.

"Till the decision is not taken in the Parliament and a mandatory NSP is not brought into law, the demand of farmers will not be fulfilled," said the senior leaders.

"There is lack of communication even in the cabinet. We have a parliamentary democracy. The Prime Minister is equal to everyone in the cabinet, so the decision should be taken only after discussing it with everyone, but we salute the brave farmers who took the whole movement on the path shown by Gandhiji to complete peace and harmony."

When questioned about Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu being called Imran Khan's elder brother in Punjab, he said "First you ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he went to Pakistan without invitation."

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 05:43 PM IST