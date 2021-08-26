Madhya Pradesh: Developing technologies need to be linked to agriculture: CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said it is necessary to connect the latest discoveries and developing technology with agriculture in order to double the income of farmers.

“Agri genomics is a scientific field, which can ensure high yield, insect resistance and crop quality. Nandkumar Singh Chauhan (NKC) Center for Genomics Research will prove to be a milestone in providing updated scientific information to farmers,” he said according to an official release.

The chief minister inaugurating the centre virtually from his residence. The centre is set up in Hyderabad by Nucleom Informatics.

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh, MP Ajay Pratap Singh and Rajendra Gehlot, principal scientific advisor to Government of India Prof K Vijayaraghavan, Union Animal Husbandry secretary Atul Chaturvedi also participated in the programme.

Nucleome Informatics MD Dushyant Singh Baghel said Asia's largest genomics lab will be set up in Indore by his institute at a cost of Rs 165 crore.

The chief minister said state government will provide all possible help in setting up the lab.

Recalling efforts made by former MP late Nandkumar Singh Chauhan, he said Chauhan played an important role in getting the DNA Bill passed in the Parliament. The efforts made by his family in the field of agriculture and animal husbandry to provide world class scientific information to farmers are commendable, he added.

Expressing concern over damage to soyabean crops. He said soyabean crop improvement experiments can be done using agri genomics.

Agri genomics

Agri genomics is a scientific field, which is contributing to crop improvement. Due to this, more production of better-quality crops is possible by improving pest resistance, stress tolerance in plants.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 07:52 PM IST