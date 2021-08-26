Madhya Pradesh: Nath questions rationale behind Centre’s monetisation policy

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The August kranti rally taken out by Congress party that began from Ujjain on Wednesday concluded at Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee office here on Thursday.

According to Congress, the rally was taken out to save Indian culture and democracy.

State Congress president Kamal Nath welcomed the rally. While addressing the rally, he said Mahatma Gandhi’s message in 1942 had changed India’s destiny. Nath recalled the works and sacrifice of freedom fighters and stated that because of their efforts railways, BHEL, telephone services etc came into existence. He demanded to know that if public sector companies are in loss, then why industrialists are buying them and if they are earning profit, then why are they being sold.

Speaking further, Nath alleged that state government has stopped farm loan waiver. “If chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is farmer’s son, he should explain why the scheme was stopped,” he added. The AICC national coordinator Noori Khan alleged that crimes against women are on rise under BJP rule. “Youths are jobless, hike in electricity and LPG cylinder cost has ruined household budget while people selected as teachers have not been appointed,” she said.

