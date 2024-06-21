Madhya Pradesh: Delayed Monsoon Hits Kharif Crops Sowing In State

Unsplash

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kharif crop sowing has not picked up in Madhya Pradesh due to a delay in the monsoon. Generally, the monsoon arrives in the state by June 10. The delayed monsoon in many parts of the state has raised concern over the cultivation of kharif crops such as paddy, pulses, cotton, maize, and soybeans. The farmers and traders are concerned over the late arrival of rains as the delay would impact the crop quality and quantity

Kharif crops sowing is yet to start in Madhya Pradesh, said the officials at agriculture department. Monsoon which used to set in by June 10 now hits the state around June 20 in MP and so Kharif crops sowing has not yet started, they added.

Farmers said that Madhya Pradesh is the largest producer of soybeans but so far the crop has been sown in only 10% of the area in state, while last year the crop had been sown in† 50%-60% area by this time.

The pulses traders are worried about the impact of the delayed monsoon on tur and urad crops, whose prices have gone up in the last two years due to decline in production and increased imports. Among pulses, tur, urad, and moong are cultivated during the kharif season.

Kharif crops are generally sown at the start of the monsoon rains and are harvested towards the end of the rainy season in September-October.

Kedar Sirohi, a farmer, said, "Sowing is yet to pick up in Madhya Pradesh. If it doesnít rain by the first week of July, then this will have an impact on the crop size. Soybean is sown on close to 5.5 million hectares in Madhya Pradesh."

No question of a delay

"Sowing of kharif crops has not started in Madhya Pradesh so far as the monsoon generally arrives now after June 20. So there is no question of a delay in sowing." --- Ashok Barnwal, ACS, agriculture