Affordable Powerhouse: Vivo Y58 Launched In India With 50 MP AI Camera

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | June 20, 2024
Vivo has launched its Y series smartphone, 'Vivo Y58', priced at Rs 19,499
The smartphone has a large 6,000 mAh battery with 44W fast charging.
It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4nm octa-core CPU and runs on Funtouch OS 14.
It comes with a 6.72-inch FHD LCD display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 1024 nits peak brightness.
The phone is IP64 rated for dust and water resistance and weighs 199 grams.
It features a 50 MP AI portrait camera on the back and an 8 MP front camera.
The device offers 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and is available in Himalayan Blue and Sundarbans Green.
