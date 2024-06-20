Homage To A German Legend: HWA Evo Pays Tribute To Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evo II

By: Juviraj Anchil | June 20, 2024
The HWA Evo is a devoted homage to the original Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evo II from 1992.
The car upgrades on the engine and performance with twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 from none other Mercedes itslef.
The German engine is governed by a six-speed manual gearbox.
This HWA vehicle can give a maximum performance of 443 bhp and can produce a total torque of 549.11 Nm.
This car is a Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) and can scale the top speed of 270.37 Kmph.
The car has fibreglass composite body retaining the spirit of the original Mercedes.
The HWA Evo is estimated to be worth Rs 64,082.
