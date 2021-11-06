Madhya Pradesh: Dearness Allowance of over 4.50 lakh pensioners not increased due to technical reasons

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Pensioners Association has demanded that DA (Dearness Allowance) and its arrears should be given to them immediately.

State convener of Madhya Pradesh Pensioners Association, Anil Vajpayee, said that dearness allowance of pensioners has not been increased citing Section 49 of Madhya Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2000. “Officials say that it needs to get nod from Chhattisgarh government also. This excuse seems ridiculous. Senior citizens should be provided relief immediately,” said Vajpayee.

Congress has demanded immediate relief for over 4.50 lakh pensioners of Madhya Pradesh, who have been not given increased DA (Dearness Allowance) and its arrears.

“DA of government employees was increased only by 8% instead of 16% whereas 4.50 lakh pensioners have been deprived of their right citing technical reasons,” said Bhupendra Gupta, vice president of media department of Congress.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath meets Sonia Gandhi over bypoll results

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, November 06, 2021, 11:00 PM IST