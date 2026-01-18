MP News: CBSE Asks Schools To Upload Teacher, Infra Details Online | Image: Canva

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed all affiliated schools to develop a functional website and upload full details about their educational and physical infrastructure.

Schools must also provide information about teachers and their qualifications to help parents make informed decisions regarding admissions.

The Board has warned of stern action against schools that fail to comply.

In a circular addressed to all CBSE schools, the Board asked them to maintain websites containing comprehensive information about the school, including names of teachers with their qualifications and self-attested documents, fees structure, annual reports, contact details, affiliation status, infrastructure details, academic calendar, environment education initiatives, sports achievements, innovations, overall results, PTA activities, and the number of students.

The circular also emphasised that the pupil-teacher ratio should not exceed 30:1 and that there must be 1.5 teachers per section, excluding the principal, physical education teacher, and counsellor.

CBSE noted that despite repeated instructions, many schools fail to update information regularly or upload incorrect or invalid documents.

PRO of Campion School, Winston Vijay Minj said, We already have a website with all mandatory information and update it regularly.

Palak concern

Many CBSE schools have outdated information online. Some even inflate the number of teachers, misleading parents. It s good that the Board has taken a tough stand, said Prabodh Pandya, general secretary of MP Palak Mahasangh.