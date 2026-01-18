 MP News: CBSE Asks Schools To Upload Teacher, Infra Details Online
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: CBSE Asks Schools To Upload Teacher, Infra Details Online

MP News: CBSE Asks Schools To Upload Teacher, Infra Details Online

CBSE has directed affiliated schools to upload complete details of teachers, qualifications, fees and infrastructure on functional websites to ensure transparency for parents. Non-compliance will invite strict action. The Board reiterated norms on pupil-teacher ratio and staffing, noting many schools still upload outdated or incorrect information despite repeated instructions.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 08:02 PM IST
article-image
MP News: CBSE Asks Schools To Upload Teacher, Infra Details Online | Image: Canva

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed all affiliated schools to develop a functional website and upload full details about their educational and physical infrastructure.

Schools must also provide information about teachers and their qualifications to help parents make informed decisions regarding admissions.

The Board has warned of stern action against schools that fail to comply.

In a circular addressed to all CBSE schools, the Board asked them to maintain websites containing comprehensive information about the school, including names of teachers with their qualifications and self-attested documents, fees structure, annual reports, contact details, affiliation status, infrastructure details, academic calendar, environment education initiatives, sports achievements, innovations, overall results, PTA activities, and the number of students.

FPJ Shorts
Carrying Cash In Your Pocket? Be Aware Of These Fungal Bacterias, Explained By Microbiologist
Carrying Cash In Your Pocket? Be Aware Of These Fungal Bacterias, Explained By Microbiologist
Mumbai News: Nagpada Police Book Sky High Realtors Owners For Cheating Businessman Of ₹90 Lakh
Mumbai News: Nagpada Police Book Sky High Realtors Owners For Cheating Businessman Of ₹90 Lakh
IND Vs NZ Final ODI: 'Chase Master' Virat Kohli Slams 78th Half-Century In Series Decider
IND Vs NZ Final ODI: 'Chase Master' Virat Kohli Slams 78th Half-Century In Series Decider
Second Sanjhi Lohri – Ek Pind Ek Lohri Held In Navi Mumbai Celebrates Unity And Punjabi Culture
Second Sanjhi Lohri – Ek Pind Ek Lohri Held In Navi Mumbai Celebrates Unity And Punjabi Culture

The circular also emphasised that the pupil-teacher ratio should not exceed 30:1 and that there must be 1.5 teachers per section, excluding the principal, physical education teacher, and counsellor.

CBSE noted that despite repeated instructions, many schools fail to update information regularly or upload incorrect or invalid documents.

PRO of Campion School, Winston Vijay Minj said, We already have a website with all mandatory information and update it regularly.

Read Also
MP News: Woman Throws Son From Second Floor To Hide Extra-Marital Affair, Gets Life Imprisonment
article-image

Palak concern

Many CBSE schools have outdated information online. Some even inflate the number of teachers, misleading parents. It s good that the Board has taken a tough stand, said Prabodh Pandya, general secretary of MP Palak Mahasangh.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: CBSE Asks Schools To Upload Teacher, Infra Details Online
MP News: CBSE Asks Schools To Upload Teacher, Infra Details Online
Bhopal Power Cut January 19: Power Supply Will Be Affected In Jawahar Chouk, Kamla Nagar, Kailash...
Bhopal Power Cut January 19: Power Supply Will Be Affected In Jawahar Chouk, Kamla Nagar, Kailash...
MP News: 27-Year-Old Engineer Discovers Husband’s Fake Income Tax Officer Claim 2 Years Later,...
MP News: 27-Year-Old Engineer Discovers Husband’s Fake Income Tax Officer Claim 2 Years Later,...
MP News: Speeding Car Runs Over Labourers Having Lunch In Jabalpur, 2 Dead, 10 Injured
MP News: Speeding Car Runs Over Labourers Having Lunch In Jabalpur, 2 Dead, 10 Injured
MP News: Woman Throws Son From Second Floor To Hide Extra-Marital Affair, Gets Life Imprisonment
MP News: Woman Throws Son From Second Floor To Hide Extra-Marital Affair, Gets Life Imprisonment