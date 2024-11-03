Madhya Pradesh: Daycare Centre At RSK Remains Close A Year After Inauguration | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A daycare centre, Aanchal Kaksh, established for the children of working women at Rajya Shiksha Kendra (RSK), remains closed nearly a year after its official inauguration. The centre was set up to support the working mothers of RSK and the facility was inaugurated by Rashmi Arun Shami, the then principal secretary, school education, on December 12, 2023.

However, the centre has yet to open its doors for regular use and remains locked. The daycare was designed to provide a safe and engaging space for children up to five years of age, featuring a range of amenities including educational materials, games, toys, a child-friendly washroom, and a dedicated mother’s feeding area.

The facility was also intended to be staffed with trained caregivers to ensure that children received attentive care during office hours. On the day of the inauguration, several children of RSK staff visited the centre. According to department sources, the delay is due to inability to get staff willing to work for the wages offered by the department.

Despite contacting several potential caregivers, no one has accepted the position at the current pay rate offered by RSK. A woman RSK employee said, “We thought our children would be near us while we work but the centre has not opened”. Another added, “The department isn’t offering enough compensation, so no caretaker is willing to work here”.

This setback underscores ongoing challenges in creating supportive work environment for women, particularly in providing adequate childcare options. While the daycare centre stands ready with child-friendly amenities, it remains inaccessible due to staffing issues, leaving many employees hoping for a resolution that will bring the facility to life as originally intended.