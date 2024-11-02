 VIDEO: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Performs Govardhan Puja, Announces Major Infrastructure & Gaushala Projects For Ujjain
ANIUpdated: Saturday, November 02, 2024, 12:51 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav performed 'Govardhan Puja' on Saturday at his residence in Bhopal and extended his wishes to the people. "On my behalf, hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the residents of the state on Govardhan Puja!" MP CM Mohan Yadav said.

On this occasion, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav also fed a cow at Gaushala in Bhopal.

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav said, "Our culture is festival-oriented. Every festival introduces us to the mysteries of life. India is identified with its cattle... All our sages have always emphasized cow worship. The Madhya Pradesh government is doing a great job for the protection of the cattle." He further said that it is said in our Vedas that "Gaavo Vishvasya Matarah" cow is the mother of the world.

Earlier on Friday, November 1, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited the Tilkeshwar Gau-Seva Sadan, operated by Gramodyog Vikas Mandal, on Friday to mark Govardhan Puja.

The Chief Minister also participated in the Govardhan Puja and Diwali Milan Samaroh, organized by the Grain and Oilseeds Merchants Association.

The Chief Minister said, "This holy land of Avantika (Ujjain) enjoys the special grace of God. We should celebrate festivals throughout the year, and may God's blessings remain with us all. Diwali is the light that brings courage, warmth, energy, and inspires us to move forward." He also announced plans for a Gaushala with a capacity for 5,000 cows to be constructed in Ujjain by the Municipal Corporation.

Additionally, CM Yadav emphasized that the Tilkeshwar Mahadev temple, a central shrine in the Simhastha region, will be renovated along with development of the adjacent Gaushala. The Chief Minister also shared that a bridge will be built near the Chhatri of Veer Durgadas. A six-lane road is planned from Mullapura to Chandu Khedi, and the road from Kalidas Udyan to Kaal Bhairav Temple will be widened to four lanes, he added.

