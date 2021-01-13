Madhya Pradesh: Data analysis leads to detection of GST evasion worth Rs 492 crore in current financial year

BHOPAL: Coordinated approach and data analysis by officials of central and state GST (Goods and Services Tax) departments led to detection of GST evasion to the tune of Rs 492 crore. Not only this, teams recovered about Rs 200 crore from this amount.

A high level of meeting of GST officials of state and centre was held recently wherein officials revealed that data analysis through NICK eWay bill portal and other information technology channels led to detection of GST evasion. Tax evasion of Rs 492 crore was detected in the current financial year.

Action was taken by enforcement teams after which Rs 203 crore have been deposited in the government treasury. As many as 1,332 vehicle owners have also been penalised for tax evasion. Officials said that more than Rs 300 crore will be received in this financial year. Despite corona crisis, revenue collection has increased by Rs 4,000 crore.