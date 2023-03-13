Madhya Pradesh: Dancers invited to perform at 'Karila Mata Mela' made to undergo HIV testing in Ashokanagar

Madhya Pradesh: Women dancers tested for HIV at Karila Mela in Ashoknagar; NCW takes cognisance | FP Photo

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): A bizarre incident came to the fore in Ashoknagar, where dancers who came to perform at the famous 'Karila Mata Mela' were allegedly made to undergo HIV test by district's health department.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken cognizance of the matter and described the incident as a "gross violation" of the right of the dancers to live with dignity.

The incident was reported from Mungaoli tehsil of Ashoknagar and reportedly 10 dancers were tested.

Notably, Karila Mela is organised every year in the district on the occasion of Rang Panchami. This year, it was organised on Sunday, in which women dancers from different places came to perform ‘Rai’ dance (Bundelkhandi folk dance).

CMHO takes U-turn on statement

As soon as the NCW took cognizance, the district administration and the health department swung into action and issued a press note giving clarification in the matter. Ashoknagar Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO), Dr. Neeraj Chhari, who had claimed to have conducted tests of 10 dancers two days ago, took a u-turn on his statement after the matter came into limelight.

Congress takes a jibe

After the matter escalated, the opposition Congress also accused the government of hurting women’s dignity. former Chief Minister Kamal Nath's media advisor Piyush Babele, while sharing the video of Ashoknagar CMHO wrote, “ What message is the Shivraj government giving by conducting HIV test of the dancers who came to dance at the Janaki temple at Karila Mata Mela in Ashok Nagar? Is this not an insult to ‘Ladli Behna’? Is this not an insult to the temple and Hindu faith? If you want to get the test done, then get it done for those who have come from Goa after achieving great feats.”

Importance of Rai dance

According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Sita gave birth to Luv and Kush at Karila Dham after which ‘Apsaras’ from heaven came to dance on this auspicious occasion. Thus, as part of the tradition. ‘Rai dance’ is performed after the fulfilment of the devotees' wishes.