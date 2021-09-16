Madhya Pradesh: Dalit Chamber of Commerce and Industry to provide hand holding support to youths

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Dalit Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI) has announced that it will provide hand-holding support to youths working in the sector of food industry and agro business in Madhya Pradesh, informed the chairman of DICCI, Anil Sirvaiyan, during a webinar held on Wednesday.

“There are many opportunities available for youths in the sector of food industry and agro business in the state. Taking advantage of the schemes of the central and state governments, youths can make their career in these areas by setting up small business to big units. MSME Development Institute can provide guidance and Central Institute of Agricultural Engineering (CIAE) can give technical assistance to such aspiring youths. We’ll provide hand-holding,” he said.

The webinar was organised under the joint aegis of CIAE, Bhopal, MSME Development Institute and DICCI.

The director-in-charge of MSME Development Institute, DC Sahu, informed the youths who took part in the webinar about the schemes of the government.

The chief scientist of CIAE, Dr KVR Rao, told the youths about the opportunities in the field of self-employment in the custom hiring. He also discussed about the equipment developed with less investment and with more use.

