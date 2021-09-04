Madhya Pradesh: Court orders to book Congress MLA and his six relatives in murder case

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): An additional district and session court has ordered police to book Congress MLA from Sabalgarh in Morena and his six relatives in a woman's murder case.

The court of ADJ Rakesh Kumar Goyal has also issued arrest warrants against all accused and instructed police to produce the accused before court on October 8.

The court’s order came after hearing a petition filed by Gorelal Singh.

Kushwah in his petition informed the court that his sister Anguri was married to Hari Singh, who is brother of Congress leader Baijnath Singh.

The petitioner claimed that his sister Anguri was killed by Baijnath Singh, Harisingh and other relatives in the year 2015. Anguri was found dead in a well situated near Baijnath’s house. The petitioner also challenged the police’s investigation as police had made only Harisingh as an accused in the case.

Following the petition, statements of Anguri’s son and daughter were recorded before the court.

The police also raised concern over police’s investigation and ordered to book Baijnath and his other six relatives who were involved in the murder of Anguri.

Baijnath Singh, who contested state assembly election-2018 from Congress, won the election with 9000 votes. He is considered to be close to former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath.

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 12:48 PM IST