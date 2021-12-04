e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 07:23 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Couple killed over land dispute in Jabalpur

Those who died were identified as Lala Kol (40), and Varsha Kol (35) residents of Ramnagar area under Gosalpur police station.
FP News Service
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A couple killed after being attacked with an axe over a land dispute in Jabalpur

The incident occurred on Friday late evening around 6pm. Those who died were identified as Lala Kol (40), and Varsha Kol (35) residents of Ramnagar area under Gosalpur police station.

According to sources, the relatives of the couple had a dispute over the bund of the farmland piece. As the matter escalated, the accused attacked on the couple with the axe. Lala died on the spot and Varsha sustained severe injuries.

The local residents of the area rushed to the spot and took the injured to a nearby hospital. She died undergoing treatment in the hospital on Saturday.

After committing the crime, the accused Deepak and Deepu fled from the spot.

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 07:23 PM IST
