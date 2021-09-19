Madhya Pradesh: Couple from Maihar sets out on foot to meet Ratan Tata

Bhopal: Determined to meet industrialist Ratan Tata, a young couple from Maihar in Satna district has set out on a padyatra to Mumbai with a request that he adopt their village.

Holding Tricolor, the couple, who started their padyatra from their village Latagaon, headed towards Khandwa from Khirkiya in Harda district on Sunday with a poster of Ratan Tata and a Bhagwad Gita to gift him, amid the chants of Bharat Mata Ki Jai.

Rahul Patel, says, “I have been reading about Ratan Tata, the owner of Tata Group, for two years. He is an industrialist, and dedicated to the country. So I decided to meet him. First, it was only I who wanted to go, but my wife Sulochana (Mona) also expressed her desire to accompany me.”

Rahul and Sulochana set out on foot from Maihar on 29th August from Maihar. The couple reached Khirkiya on Saturday night, traveling about 30 km daily. On Sunday morning at 10 am they left Khirkiya towards Naya Harsud.

Patel is an engineer by profession. “I used to work for a private company in Indore. I quit the job a while ago. Sulochana is a fashion designer in Indore. She took a leave from job for the padyatra. We got married only a year ago and I am happy that she insisted on supporting me on my venture.”

The couple are scheduled to reach Mumbai by October 15. They have decided on gifting Bhagwad Gita to the industrialist. Rahul said, “I will meet Ratan Tata and urge him to adopt my village. Our goal is to start Bharat Seva Sanstha in the village, where people from every caste and religion work together for the service of the people.”

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 11:59 PM IST