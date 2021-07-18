Madhya Pradesh: Couple dies in Sehore as truck overturns on a car

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic accident, a couple died after a truck overturned on their in Sehore on Sunday evening. The incident occurred at Jhagariya Jod on Bhopal-Indore road.

The deceased have been identified as senior advocate Rajendra Raina, 62 and his wife Vibha Raina, 55.

A large number of people gathered around the accident site and it caused a traffic jam on the busy Bhopal-Indore state highway.

Three cranes and a bulldozer were pressed into service to take out the badly damaged car in which the bodies were lying. The bodies were later sent for postmortem.

According to police, the truck driver coming from the Indore side applied a sudden brake to take a turn. He lost control over the vehicle and subsequently, the vehicle overturned on the car, which was coming from Bhopal side. The couple travelling in the car died on spot.

Police have registered a case against the truck driver and started further investigation into the accident.