Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh government asks district hospitals to introduce token system for patients

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has instructed all the district hospitals to introduce token system. JP Hospital here is going to re-introduce token system for patients. Patients will get tokens with registration in Outpatient Department (OPD).

They will wait for their turn to consult doctors. They need not stand in queue for hours. The token numbers will be displayed on electronic display board.

Chief medical and health officer Dr Prabhakar Tiwari said many hospitals have token system. “Soon, it will be introduced in JP Hospital. JP Hospital has started process for tender for it. Currently, long queue of patients are seen outside chamber of every doctor. With token system, they can sit in waiting hall till their turn comes,” he added.