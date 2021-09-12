Madhya Pradesh: Count of herbivores, carnivores to go along with tiger census

BHOPAL : The All India Tiger Assessment 2022 that is scheduled to begin from October will also count herbivores and carnivores in the forest, said principal secretary, forest department, Ashok Varnwal.

Varnwal said that emphasis is being laid on the enumeration of carnivorous and herbivorous wildlife in a phased manner in the regional forest division and corporation areas, apart from Tiger Reserves. Field staff is being trained for tiger census.

The specialty of this year's tiger assessment is that instead of using paper, tiger data will be collected through a special mobile app M Stripe Ecological.

The preparations for All India Tiger Assessment 2022 have been started in the state. In this connection, two-day training of circle level nodal officers was completed at Pachmarhi of Satpura Tiger Reserve in Hoshangabad. Principal Secretary Forest Ashok Varnwal and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force Ramesh Kumar Gupta reviewed the preparations for tiger assessment in the state.

All India Tiger Assessment is done every four years. This year, this assessment will run for three months from October to December. Tiger estimation is done in three phases. In first phase, all the evidence related to presence of carnivorous and herbivorous wild animals of Madhya Pradesh and other states is collected.

In the second phase, scientific study of GIS map is done and in the third phase, photographs of wild animals are taken by placing camera traps in the forest areas.

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 11:05 PM IST