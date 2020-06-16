Madhya Pradesh: Corona on upswing in Bhopal, 47 test positive

Bhopal continued to be major epicenter for corona positive cases. On Tuesday, it recorded 47 positive cases. The state's tally on Tuesday evening stood at 11,116 positive cases and 476 deaths. Indore accounts for 4090 positive cases and 178 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 2,423 cases and 74 deaths.

Ujjain is at the third hotspot with 66 deaths and 805 positive cases. Neemuch recorded 395 cases and Burhanpur recorded 388. Khandwa accounts for 282 positive cases while Khargone's corona tally stands at 228. Jabalpur recorded 317 cases. Dhar has reported 140 positive cases and Gwalior recorded 262 cases.

Morena recorded 148 and Mandsaur recorded 96 cases. Dewas reported 179 cases. Sagar recorded 262, Raisen recorded 85 and Bhind till date accounts for 119 cases. Betul has 38, Hoshangabad has 37, Vidisha has 40 cases. Ratlam recorded 107 cases while Barwani reported 70 positive cases. Chhattarpur has 48 cases and Chhindwara recorded 31 cases. Ashok Nagar recorded 41 and Rajgarh recorded 46. Rewa has 39 and Shajapur has 47 corona patients. Damoh recorded 29 while Dindori has 30 cases.